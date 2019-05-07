People Taking Action: Young Virginia Beach pizza shop manager and full-time student finds time to take action!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With balloons, family members and co-workers on hand, it was time to surprise the general manager of the Marcos Pizza on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

We all walked in with News 3 cameras rolling looking for Emily Clifford, who didn't know what to think!

I told Emily we got this email from her mom, Jane Clifford, that said "She takes a direct interest in her staff and their well-being. She befriended a young single mom-to-be and is now the God-Mother to her child. She babysits free of charge to allow the mom to get back to work."

That young mom is Shelby Kovach, who says "She was the only person I told when I was in labor and she was at the hospital the whole time. Meanwhile when I was going through postpartum, she was the number one person there helping me take care of my son."

Emily works her full time job, she is a full time college student and yet there's another co-worker who she is taking action for -- Mike Tobin, a disabled veteran, who is having some serious transportation challenges says, "She's fantastic - absolutely fantastic! I can't even describe how good of a person she actually is!"

Tobin says that because Emily has tried to raise funds -- donating her own tips for him to get his car fixed and will sometimes drive him to the hospital to get his medicine.

And as her mom proudly points out, "She does all of this while maintaining a full college schedule - making the dean's list, and working 55 plus hours a week. She deserves to be recognized for her humanitarian efforts.

For those reasons, News 3 presented Emily with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

Her reaction?

"I'm in shock! I just do what I can. I don't know what to say! I just feel it's the right thing to do and if you can help people you should help them."

