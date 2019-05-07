PAW Patrol Live coming to Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – PAW Patrol Live will be at Chrysler Hall this October.

The cartoon’s live show version, “Race to the Rescue,” follows the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found!

The performances will be on these dates:

October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 20 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chrysler Hall is located at 215 Saint Pauls Boulevard.

Tickets for all four performances are on sale to the public May 17, 2019 and can be purchased at this link.