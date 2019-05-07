One sibling found guilty, the other not guilty in Chesapeake murder trial

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — While a woman was found not guilty by a jury for a shooting that happened in August 2016 in Chesapeake, her brother will face sentencing after being found guilty.

According to officials, Daquashia Copeland was found not guilty on May 3 in court for a first-degree murder charge and a felony firearms charge she faced. All charges against her were acquitted.

Her brother Darrius Copeland will be sentenced in September 2019 after being found guilty on the same charges Daquashia Copeland faced.

The siblings were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, back in September 2017.

Police had arrested the two for the shooting of Timothy Crosky, 25, which happened at Crosky’s home in the 1200 block of Bell Tower Arch on August 17, 2016, according to police.

Crosky would later die from his injuries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“He was an outstanding guy, he was one of a kind,” says Calvin Parker, a cousin of Crosky’s. “That’s all I can say. There are very few souls like him that you find in a lifetime and I just lost mine.”

Crosky was a father of two little girls.

