Norfolk nonprofit to host 19th annual Mother’s Day Celebration for single moms, widows and more

Posted 12:01 pm, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02PM, May 7, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Joy Ministries will host its 19th annual Mother’s Day Celebration this upcoming Sunday.

This event has grown to over 2,000 registered annually and over 29,000 women and children have registered for this event over the past 19 years.

The event starts at 4:15 p.m. and will be held at Norfolk Waterside Marriot located at 235 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk. The event is free but registration for the event has recently closed.

Through this eveningsingle momswidows and military moms whose husbands are deployed have been encouraged to get off drugs, get out of abusive relationships, and ultimately know that they are not alone.

To find out more information or learn how you can sponsor a mom, click here.

Google Map for coordinates 36.845656 by -76.291261.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.