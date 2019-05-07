Norfolk nonprofit to host 19th annual Mother’s Day Celebration for single moms, widows and more

NORFOLK, Va. – Joy Ministries will host its 19th annual Mother’s Day Celebration this upcoming Sunday.

This event has grown to over 2,000 registered annually and over 29,000 women and children have registered for this event over the past 19 years.

The event starts at 4:15 p.m. and will be held at Norfolk Waterside Marriot located at 235 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk. The event is free but registration for the event has recently closed.

Through this evening, single moms, widows and military moms whose husbands are deployed have been encouraged to get off drugs, get out of abusive relationships, and ultimately know that they are not alone.

