Marc and Audrey Leishman host another big Begin Again Celebrity Golf Classic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Golf carts lined the Bayville Golf Club Monday morning, but this tournament was bigger than birdies.

Virginia Beach residents Marc & Audrey Leishman founded the Begin Again Foundation to provide for families experiencing medical and life crises across the country.

Among the celebrities taking part in the annual Begin Again Celebrity Golf Classic were CBS Golf team of Ian Baker-Finch & Amanda Bailionis, PGA Tour golfers Harold Varner III and Charley Hoffman.

"We're estimated to raise about $470,00 gross, we're really excited," Audrey Leishman told News 3. "All the community support from my hometown means the world, they understand that what we're doing is giving back to the community and this looks like its going to be our biggest year yet."

Marc, who won the CIMB Classic in October, says the camaraderie on the Tour is special. "A day like this wouldn't happen without the support of all my friends that are here, whether it's the tour, other sports or actors, it's awesome," Leishman told News 3.

Inspired by Audrey’s near death experience in April 2015, the Begin Again Foundation was born out of a fiery passion for helping others. The foundation's LEISHLine program provides small grants to furnish basic needs for at-risk CHKD families and Sepsis survivors across the country. The Foundation also works to protect Virginia Beach’s homeless female population from Toxic Shock Syndrome, by supplying shelters with safe, organic feminine hygiene products.