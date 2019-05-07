New wonder drug could cure a horrible disease – for $2 million per treatment

Posted 8:19 pm, May 7, 2019, by

A new wonder drug is coming for babies with a crippling, often fatal disease. Expected price tag: $2 million per treatment, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Novartis AG is expected to begin selling Zolgensma, a possible cure for spinal muscular atrophy, after the FDA approves it this month. Novartis executives say Zolgensma’s ability to curb SMA—a muscle-wasting disease that often kills babies before age 2—explains the eye-popping price.

But it is controversial: “A therapy is useless if no one can afford it,” says a health-insurance industry spokeswoman.

Insurance companies are also uneasy about paying for a purported cure when no one knows about the long-term effects. After all, Zolgenma’s first clinical trial just happened five years ago.

Zolgensma is one of several new gene-therapy drugs that target a faulty gene behind a horrible illness. The only other US-approved gene therapy, Luxturna, costs $850,000 and helps children with a rare eye condition, per the Journal. Others include “bubble-boy disease” drug Strimvelis ($663,000) and leukemia drug Kymriah ($475,000).

Related: Washington University prostate cancer study shows promise of possible cure 

What’s more, Bloomberg reports that Zolgensma seems to help a wider group of patients whose motor function is slowly ruined by SMA. But parents are bracing for a battle if the insurance industry balks at the price.

“It’ll be a big fight,” says Louisiana resident Andrea James, whose infant son is already taking spinal injections for SMA. Zolgensma’s actual price is yet to be announced, and the $2 million figure is just an estimate –  it could go as high as $5 million.

(Read more Big Pharma stories.)

More From Newser:
Cops Thought He Killed His Parents. He Was Dead All Along
Here’s What Scott Peterson Looks Like Now
You’re All Going to Die,’ Cruz Laughs in Chilling Video

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.