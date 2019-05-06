Woman transported to hospital after jumping out of vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman jumped out of a moving car and was transported to a local hospital on Monday.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. at 32nd Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Officials reported that a 28-year-old Newport News woman was inside of an SUV with a male driver on Jefferson Avenue when she jumped out.

It is unknown as to why she jumped out but police say they don’t believe it was a ‘mental situation’.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment.

The driver made contact with police but the investigation remains ongoing.