NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – R & C Seafood posted a picture of a whale that had been washed up on the beach out of Oyster, Va.

A Stranding Respond Program stated that the humpback whale was on a mud flat near Ship Shoal.

The response team did respond to the whale but says they couldn’t conduct a necropsy “due to the isolated area where it stranded.”

There is no further information at this time.