Virginia Wesleyan softball set to host Regional Round of DIII NCAA Championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (VWUAthletics.com) – The No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan University softball team has earned the right to host the Regional Round of the Division III NCAA Championship this upcoming weekend.

The Marlins will take on Scranton University (32-13) in their opening game, while No. 15 Manhattanville College (40-2) and Lynchburg (32-12) will square off in the other contest. Schedule for the first round will be as follows:

Friday, May 10

Game 1: Manhattanville vs. Lynchburg – 2 p.m.

Game 2: VWU vs. Scranton – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Game 3: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2 – 12 pm

Game 4: Loser of G1 vs. Loser of G2 – 2:30 pm

Game 5: Loser of G3 vs. Winner of G4 – 4:30 pm

Sunday, May 12

Game 6: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G5 – 12 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Winner of G6 vs. Loser of G6 – 2:30 pm

The Marlins claimed an automatic bid after winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship title last weekend against Randolph-Macon. The title marked the program’s fourth-straight and their 12th in program history.

As back-to-back National Champions, Virginia Wesleyan University will look to defend its crown by way of a double elimination tournament between the four schools. The winner of this pod will advance to the Super Regional which takes place the following weekend (5/17-18).

Tickets for the games will be available for the following prices :

Adults – $10

Senior Citizen / Veteran – $8

Student – $7

Child (<12yrs) – $5

Child (<2yrs) – Free