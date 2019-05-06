Virginia officials searching for offender who walked off work site

RICHMOND, Va. – A male offender in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections walked away from a greenhouse work unit at Nottoway Work Center in Burkeville, Virginia.

The incident happened around 10 a.m., Monday morning. The offender is 38-year-old Jason Michael Day.

He was convicted in Scott County of possession with intent to distribute. His expected release date was July 11, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Corrections has activated its emergency response teams to find the offender.

VDOC is working with state police and local law enforcement. Day is 5’7” and weighs around 175 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos.

If you see this individual, do not approach him but call your local police or 911.