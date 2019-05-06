Vehicle crashes into Newport News building during police chase

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A car crahsed into a Newport News building after a police chase around 6 a.m. Monday.

The crash was in the no hundred block of Poplar Avenue and officials say the pursuit was started by police after the suspect vehicle returned as stolen and the driver fled the scene during a traffic stop.

There were three suspects in the vehicle who fled the scene on foot after crashing into the building. One suspect, a juvenile male, has been detained and officers are currently searching for two other black males, according to officials.

There are no reported injuries and this remains an active investigation.

Download the News 3 App for updates.