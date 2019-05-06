Two adults found dead inside Accomack County home

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence on Monday.

The incident was called in to officials around 2:35 a.m. in the 19000 block of Lankford Highway in Parksley.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of 48-year-old Juan Benjamin Lopez and 52-year-old Irma Orfilia Castillinos lying in the living room floor suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Lopez and Castillinos were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police. An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757)-787-1131 or (757)-824-5666.