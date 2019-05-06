Three people injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man and two women were shot in Norfolk on Saturday and police are still looking for who is responsible.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of McLemore Street around 3 a.m. and all the people injured were taken to a hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

As detectives continue to investigate this incident they ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Police have not released any suspect or motive details for this shooting at this time.

