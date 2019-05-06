The artists behind the new children’s book Lambslide! on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Best-selling author Ann Patchett (Bel Canto, The Magician’s Assistant, The Patron Saint of Liars) and award-winning illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser (Fancy Nancy series) are teaming up for the sheepish new book, Lambslide! The story of an overconfident herd of lambs who mistakenly hear the word lamb slide, rather ‘landslide', and all kinds of wooly thinking breaks out.
