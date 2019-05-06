The artists behind the new children’s book Lambslide! on Coast Live

Posted 3:23 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:24PM, May 6, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Best-selling author Ann Patchett (Bel Canto, The Magician’s Assistant, The Patron Saint of Liars) and award-winning illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser (Fancy Nancy series) are teaming up for the sheepish new book, Lambslide!  The story of an overconfident herd of lambs who mistakenly hear the word lamb slide, rather ‘landslide', and all kinds of wooly thinking breaks out.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.