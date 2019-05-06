Suffolk officials responding after train hits trailer on tracks

SUFFOLK, Va. – Officials are responding to an accident involving a train which struck a trailer that was being pulled by a truck that was attempting to cross the track.

The call for the incident came in around 12:16 p.m., in regards to a CSX train on the track in the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The initial investigation determined that the driver of the truck was attempting to cross the track when the trailer was impacted. There were no injuries reported.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.