President Donald Trump presents West Point with Commander-in-Chief trophy

WASHINGTON — The United States Military Academy’s football team visited the White House Monday to accept the Commander-in-Chief trophy from President Donald Trump.

West Point was honored for its wins over the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.

It is the second year in a row that the Black Knights visited the White House to accept the Commander-in-Chief trophy.

Army finished the season 11-2, with a bowl win over Houston in December.

Rising senior Linebacker Cole Christian, a captain for the Black Knights football team, is a native of Suffolk and was a key player in the team’s success.

For more on local and national sports, click here.