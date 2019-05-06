I.C. Norcom High School to dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. Monday after a water main break in Portsmouth

President Donald Trump presents West Point with Commander-in-Chief trophy

Posted 1:17 pm, May 6, 2019, by

WASHINGTON — The United States Military Academy’s football team visited the White House Monday to accept the Commander-in-Chief trophy from President Donald Trump.

West Point was honored for its wins over the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.

It is the second year in a row that the Black Knights visited the White House to accept the Commander-in-Chief trophy.

Army finished the season 11-2, with a bowl win over Houston in December.

Rising senior Linebacker Cole Christian, a captain for the Black Knights football team, is a native of Suffolk and was a key player in the team’s success.

For more on local and national sports, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.