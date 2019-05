HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) in a shooting that left one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting was in the 300 block of Union Street and happened around 1 a.m.

The man was taken to a hospital after first responders arrived. His wounds are reportedly non-life threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate.

