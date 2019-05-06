Police investigating after armed robbery at Newport News gas station

Posted 6:35 pm, May 6, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police need help identifying a man who was involved in an armed robbery on April 29.

Around 9:52 p.m., an armed man walked into the Shell station located in the 9200 block of Warwick Boulevard and robbed the business.

The male suspect was wearing a black jacket with a gray hoodie, black jeans, and black sneakers.

His face was covered with a white shirt. He pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money. He fled on foot after receiving the money.

If you know anything about this incident or the man in the video, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Google Map for coordinates 37.019503 by -76.451031.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.