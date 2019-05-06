Police investigating after armed robbery at Newport News gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police need help identifying a man who was involved in an armed robbery on April 29.

Around 9:52 p.m., an armed man walked into the Shell station located in the 9200 block of Warwick Boulevard and robbed the business.

The male suspect was wearing a black jacket with a gray hoodie, black jeans, and black sneakers. His face was covered with a white shirt. He pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money. He fled on foot after receiving the money. If you know anything about this incident or the man in the video, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).