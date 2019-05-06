Over 70 employers to be featured at Norfolk based company’s Veterans Job Fair

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk-based military recruiting firm Bradley-Morris will host the DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, May 9.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Decker Half Moone Center at Nauticus featuring over 70 employers ready to hire.

This event occurs just one day prior to Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 10, and comes on the heels of Google’s recent announcement about a newly created “remote work” job search tool for RecruitMilitary job seekers seeking flexible career opportunities.

This new job search tool opens the door to 7,500 remote work opportunities for military spouses and veterans through RecruitMilitary’s job board.

To learn more about Googles Remote Job Search Tool, click here.