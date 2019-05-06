Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds signs one-year deal with 49ers

Posted 3:11 pm, May 6, 2019, by

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – LaRoy Reynolds is headed to the West coast. After spending a year with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reynolds, a Maury High alum out of Norfolk, is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

LaRoy Reynolds. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Over the past six seasons, Reynolds has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15), Chicago Bears (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016-17), and most recently the Eagles (2018). He has appeared in 84 games and registered 59 tackles, two fumble recoveries at linebacker, while tallying 43 tackles and two fumble recoveries on special teams.

In 2018, Reynolds, also a UVA grad, was second on the Eagles with nine special teams tackles in 16 games.

His annual “Dawg House” Youth Football camp will take place on June 8th at Powhatan Field on the campus of Old Dominion in Norfolk.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.