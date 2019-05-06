Newport News police investigating after teenager is hit by vehicle while riding his skateboard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a teenager was hit by a vehicle while riding his skateboard on Sunday.

Around 8:43 p.m., police responded to Jefferson Avenue and Mercury Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

When officials arrived, they found a 17-year-old male injured from the accident. Reports say that he was riding his skateboard at the time of the accident.

The teen was then transported to a local hospital but his condition is currently unknown.

The vehicle involved, a 2009 Ford Focus, was driven by a 56-year-old Smithfield man who was traveling westbound on Mercury Boulevard crossing Jefferson Avenue in the right lane when he struck the teen near the curb.

The driver did not suffer any injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

