Newport News man charged with DWI after crashing car into home

Posted 9:21 pm, May 6, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man has been charged with DWI after running into a home with his car.

Darold Brown

Around 10 p.m. on May 3, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Avenue. Officers met with one of the drivers, who was identified as 43-year-old Darold Brown.

Authorities say Brown was driving a grey 2011 Toyota Camry when he hit the side of a home in the 1100 block of 41st Street. No one was injured.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2014 Kia Optima. Its driver, a 30-year-old Newport News man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police took Brown into custody and charged him with DWI, Driving without a License and Reckless Driving. He did not report any injuries from the crash.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.996471 by -76.415286.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.