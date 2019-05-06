× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler today but back to the 80s tomorrow

A cooler start to the week… High temperatures will only reach the low 70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and just below normal for this time of year. Expect leftover clouds this morning with more sunshine mixing in through the day. It will be breezy today with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will continue to clear tonight, and winds will relax with lows in the 50s.

Temperatures will rebound to the low 80s tomorrow. We will see more sunshine and rain chances will remain slim.

A cold front will skim by to our north on Wednesday, just close enough to bring in some extra clouds and a few scattered showers. Clouds will build through the day Wednesday with an afternoon to evening scattered shower. Highs will dip slightly, to the upper 70s.

We will warm back into the low 80s on Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds with an isolated shower possible. Winds will start to pick up, south at 10 to 15 mph.

Another cold front is set to move in on Friday, bringing us a bigger chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will warm to the mid 80s on Friday, before the cold front moves through.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 6th

1989 Severe Weather Outbreak: East Central, Coastal VA

2007 Coastal Storm. Peak Wind 40-53 MPH. Salisbury MD, Norfolk, VA, Elizabeth City, NC.

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

