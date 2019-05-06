How the college admissions scandal affects students with learning disabilities

NEW YORK – A total of 17 parents, including actress Lori Loughlin, submitted not guilty pleas in federal court in Boston this week in relation to the college admissions scam. They insist they are innocent.

But as the scandal unravels, many people have been shocked to learn some families allegedly sought to have their children diagnosed with a disability.

The college admission scandal rocked the nation with allegations that wealthy and influential families found ways to “beat the system” to get their children into the country’s most elite colleges and universities.

“To know that other people are taking advantage of that makes me scared for other individuals with learning differences and learning disabilities because I don’t want them to feel like not valid in their need for accommodation,” said college student Catherine Maglione.

Part of the scheme: To fake a disability that opens a so-called “side door” for the student to qualify for extended time to take the SAT or ACT.

