First Warning Traffic – North Landing Bridge closure and bridge tunnel closures this week

CHESAPEAKE: NORTH LANDING BRIDGE CLOSURE

North Landing Bridge closed on Mt. Pleasant Rd. Monday, May 6 at 9 a.m. until approximately Tuesday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Detour using Centerville Turnpike to Elbow Road to Indian River Road, back to North Landing Road. The detour should be followed in reverse for motorists traveling south on North Landing Road in Virginia Beach, VA.

NORFOLK: KEMPSVILLE ROAD WEEKEND DETOUR

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 6, to Saturday, May 11: Nightly full closures of the southbound and northbound lanes. Detour to Newtown Road.

BRIDGE OPENING:

Coleman Bridge 1:00 PM

DriveERT WEEKLY SCHEDULE Friday, May 3 to Friday, May 10

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, May 6; Tuesday, May 7; and Wednesday, May 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, May 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Des Moines Ave. to the Effingham St. off-ramp on Wednesday, May 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS May 5-11

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and single-lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, High Rise and James River bridges. Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664: Alternating single-lane closures north:

May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures south, May 6-9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64: Alternating single-lane closures east and west May 6-9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County View project page for complete lane closure and detour information. Overnight double-lane closures on I-64 east and west, between west of exit 242 (Route 199) and east of exit 247 (Lee Hall), May 5-10, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Daytime single-lane closures on I-64 east, between west of exit 247 (Lee Hall) and east of exit 242 (Route 199), May 6-10, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, May 5-9, starting as early as 7 p.m. at the following ramps: (**All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.)

I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A)

I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B)

Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west

I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A)

I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B)

Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west

I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247)

Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west

Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242):

May 6-9, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. westbound and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. eastbound

May 10, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. westbound and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. eastbound

Day and nighttime consecutive lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpass, continue for bridge work and Dominion Energy utility relocations. Motorist and emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure. I-64 Southside – High Rise Bridge: I-64 alternating single-lane closures both directions between South Military Highway and Greenbrier Parkway:

May 5-9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 10, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. 64 Express Lanes: The 64 Express Lanes will be closed May 6, from 10 p.m to 5 a.m. I-64: A consecutive full ramp closure from the northbound LaSalle Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east in Hampton continues until summer 2019 for bridge repair work. As of April 24, a full westbound closure is in place on Armistead Avenue beneath the I-64 overpass for up to 6 weeks. Find project and detour information here.

64/264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Full closure of mainline/inside set of I-264 east at I-64 interchange 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of May 9 & 11. Traffic will be detoured to the collector-distributor road (outside set) of I-264 east. The flyover ramp (Exit 284A) from I-64 east to I-264 east will also close at these times. That traffic will be diverted to Exit 284B.