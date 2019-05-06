Exploring mental health issues for athletes on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Athletes are not immune to personal struggles with mental health. The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and NAMI want to continue to decrease the stigma associated with mental illness.

The upcoming event "Changing the Game" will provide first hand stories of struggle and strength as well as a clinical perspective on how sports organizations are addressing the issue. We talk with a social worker and a former college running back turned author who will be part of the discussions about their stories.

Changing the Game: Stories, discussion, perspective, and guidance on mental health within the sports community

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

7:00 p.m.

Zeiders American Dream Theater

4509 Commerce St., Virginia Beach, 23462

Visit www.vasportshof.com for more info.