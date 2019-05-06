Currituck County school bus carrying students involved in crash

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – An accident involving a Currituck County School bus and a sedan on Monday is under investigation.

Officials say that the 10 students on the bus and the bus driver were not injured.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m., in the 200 block of Caratoke Highway.

The driver of the sedan was trapped inside their vehicle for a couple minutes before crews were able to remove them. They were then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A replacement bus was brought to the scene to take the children to their homes.

The accident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

