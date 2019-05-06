Ahoskie woman dies during surgery after being shot; police investigating as homicide

AHOSKIE, N.C. – The Ahoskie Police Department has opened up a homicide investigation after a woman died from complications of a gunshot wound.

On May 4, police say 21-year-old Briana Monea Taylor of Ahoskie was taken to Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital after being shot, where she subsequently died during surgery.

She was found at the intersection of Lincoln and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Among other family members, Taylor leaves behind a 9-month-old son.

Chief Fitzhugh of the Ahoskie Police Department is asking anyone with information about Taylor’s death to come forward and call (252) 332-5012.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and Vidant Company Hospital are assisting Ahoskie Police with the investigation.

