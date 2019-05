NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police investigating after a 68-year-old man was shot in the city around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting was in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Roud and the man was taken to a hospital for his non-life threatening gunshot wound.

As detectives continue to investigate this incident they ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Police have not released any suspect or motive details for this shooting at this time.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.