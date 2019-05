VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The North Landing Bridge will be closed starting Monday due to an electrical failure.

The bridge crosses the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway off of Mt. Pleasant Road. The closure will begin at 9 a.m.

Officials say that crews will be making repairs to the bridge and that the work should be completed by 2 p.m., Tuesday.

For more information, call (757)-385-8062 or email dlankfor@vbgov.com.

There is no further information at this time.