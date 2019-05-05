USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group directed to ‘send a clear and unmistakable message’ to Iran

NORFOLK, Va. – The United States is sending the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. Central Command Region to “send a clear and unmistakable message” to Iran, according to a Sunday night statement from National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The Lincoln and ships from the strike group deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on April 1st.

The statement from the White House says the move is “In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings.” It goes on to say that “any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”

The full statement from Bolton is here:

In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the U.S. Central Command region to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force. The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces.

In addition to the flagship aircraft carrier, the Lincoln strike group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf and guided-missile destroyers USS Bainbridge, USS Mason, and USS Nitze.

It also includes nine squadrons from Carrier Air Wing 7.

Those include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 “Fist of the Fleet”; VFA-86 “Sidewinders”;

VFA-103 “Jolly Rogers”; VFA-143 “Pukin’ Dogs”; Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140

“Patriots”; Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 “Bluetails”; Helicopter

Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 “Griffins”; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5

“Nightdippers”; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40

“Rawhides.”

The Lincoln was recently operating alongisde the USS John C. Stennis in the Mediterranean Sea, marking the first dual-carrier operations in the region since 2016.

At the end of the deployment, the Lincoln is scheduled to shift to a new homeport of San Diego, while the Stennis will move to Hampton Roads to prepare for mid-life refueling and overhaul in Newport News.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 for updates