Portsmouth Police searching for missing teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Nitavion K. Bryant, who was last seen Saturday evening and is believed to have run away.

According to police, Bryant was last seen by a family member in the London Oaks Apartment community at approximately 7 p.m., and has not been seen or heard from since.

Bryant is a black male who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has short dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

He is known to frequent the Southside Gardens, Mount Hernon and London Oaks communities.

If you or someone you know has seen Bryant or know his whereabouts, call Portsmouth Police at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.