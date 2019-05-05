‘Juan’ of a kind: Juan Thornhill letting his play do the talking at Chiefs rookie minicamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - He doesn't do much talking off the field, but when he's inside the lines, Juan Thornhill's play does a lot of yapping.

"I'm not a heavy talking guy," Thornhill told KC media in his first podium appearance. "I just go out there and perform. I'm quiet in the locker room, but on the field I'm a different player. I flip that switch on, I just go out there and make plays."

As the former Virginia defensive back makes his first impression in Kansas City, he plans to just keep doing what's worked for him. After all, he did finish with 13 career interceptions at UVA.

"You talk about making plays, you don't have to say too much."

Chiefs rookie minicamp continues through Monday.