Ironman 70.3 Virginia kicks off in Colonial Williamsburg

CROAKER, VIRGINIA – MAY 03: Members of the NYPD Triathlon Team pose prior to IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia on May 3, 2019 in Croaker, Virginia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Ironman 70.3 Virginia began in Williamsburg early Sunday morning, with triathletes competing for 30 qualifying slots to the 2019 Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

The race began at 6:50 a.m. at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park (CRP) with a 1.2-mile swim in the Chickahominy River. Following the swim, participants will take on a 56-mile bike course stretching across James City and Charles City counties.

The race ends with a 13.1-mile run course on the Virginia Capital Trail, taking participants back to the CRP where they began.

James City County said in a statement that the race may cause road delays on Route 5 near the CRP, and said the park will be closed Sunday to local anglers, boaters and those seeking water recreation. The closure includes the fishing pier, boat ramp and paddlecraft rentals.

The James City County Police Department will be directing traffic in front of the CRP. Richmond Road from New Kent line to Forge Road will be down to one lane, and Cranston Mill Pond Road and Jolly Pond Road will be closed to through traffic. Brick Bat Road will only be accessible from the Centerville side for vehicular traffic.

The race is expected to draw approximately 2,000 participants and 3,000 spectators.

To learn more about the race, visit the Ironman website here.

