First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms overnight and throughout the day Sunday

Showers and storms overnight and especially Sunday. A front will drop through the region tonight and an area of low pressure will ride along it. An isolated strong to severe storm is not out of the question. The better chance will be Sunday morning and afternoon since we will have lost the heating of the day. Expect lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Heavy rain at times Sunday morning. The severe threat shifts southward to the Albemarle. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 for severe weather, so an isolated severe storm isn’t out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging winds. Expect high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s to near 80 in the Albemarle. Low pressure will continue to move offshore Sunday night and high pressure will build in for the start of the work week.

Clouds to start the day Monday with clearing skies as the day progresses. It will be much cooler, but seasonable with highs in the low 70s. Sunny and warmer with low rain chances on Tuesday. Expect highs near 80 degrees.

Unsettled weather will be the story Wednesday through Saturday. Several disturbances will move through giving us a chance of showers and storms. Keeping a 30 percent chance on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Much warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Friday should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid and upper 80s. As of now looking dry.

Rain and storm chances will return for Saturday as a cold front moves in.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Tropical Update

Disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity located offshore of the coast the Carolinas is associated with a broad area of low pressure. Environmental conditions are not conducive for tropical cyclone development and this system is expected to move northeastward and merge with a frontal system off the United States east coast by Sunday night.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (0%)

