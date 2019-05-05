× First Warning Forecast: Dry and seasonable start to the work week

Low pressure will continue to move offshore tonight and high pressure will build in for the start of the work week. Expect lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Clouds to start the day Monday with clearing skies as the day progresses. It will be much cooler, but seasonable with highs in the low 70s. Sunny and warmer with low rain chances on Tuesday. Expect highs near 80 degrees.

Unsettled weather will be the story Wednesday through Sunday. Several disturbances will move through giving us a chance of showers and storms. Keeping a 30 percent chance through that time period. It will be cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Much warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain and storm chances continue into the weekend as a cold front moves in.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

