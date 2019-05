JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are investigating after a domestic despite lead to the death of a woman on Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sandy Bay Road for a domestic dispute.

A female was transported to a local hospital after being shot but later died due to those injuries.

The offender is in custody, according to police.

There is no further information at this time.