Military appreciation month at Williamsburg Premium Outlets

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Williamsburg Premium Outlets is offering special savings and perks in honor of Military Appreciation Month this May!

Active and retired military members can receive additional discounts on top of the everyday savings of up to 65% off on sought-after brands, including Brooks Brothers Factory Store, vineyard vines, Sunglass Hut, The North Face, Reebok, Eddie Bauer Outlet and more.

Over 60 stores at Williamsburg Premium Outlets offer year-round military discounts. Participating stores display a star decal on their windows indicating where these additional savings are offered.

“We’re extremely grateful for the selfless sacrifices made by the brave men and women serving our country,” said Lynn Meredith, general manager for Williamsburg Premium Outlets. “We’re pleased to offer ongoing support for military members and their families, including reserved parking and year-round military discounts at select stores, such as vineyard vines, The North Face, Sunglass Hut, Gap Outlet and more!”

Shoppers can also visit Simon Guest Services located next to Harry & David or visit Williamsburg Premium Outlets’ website for a full list of participating brands.

To further honor local veterans on a daily basis, the center also offers year-round exclusive military premium parking throughout the property.