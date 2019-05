It’s back! The Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is going on May 4-5 in Norfolk. The popular event is held in the spring and fall.

Here’s a live look at the crowds gathering to enjoy some wine.

The festival features Virginia wineries, food, live entertainment, shopping and more. This year, tickets to the “Cork & Fork V.I.P. Grand Tasting” will also be available at the festival, with the tasting happening Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 200 wines are featured.