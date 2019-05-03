What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of May 5th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of May 5th.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

SUPERGIRL

“Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

MISS TESSMACHER RETURNS WITH A VENGEANCE — Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Kaznia to hunt down Lex. However, Eve Tessmacher (guest star Andrea Brooks) sets a trap for the duo that could ultimately reveal that Kara is Supergirl. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) gets a long-awaited phone call, James (Mehcad Brooks) practices using his powers, and Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) takes a dangerous stand inside the DEO. Shannon Kohli directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Natalie Abrams (#420). Original airdate 5/5/2019.

CHARMED

“Ambush” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

GLITCHES — With the Elders feeling that their lives are still in danger, the sisters and Harry (Rupert Evans) band together to try and stop the evil that is happening. Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) become concerned when Macy (Madeleine Mantock) starts to tap more easily into her demon side. Meanwhile, Niko (Ellen Tamaki) and Mel seem to be in a good place until Mel messes it up. Ser’Darius Blain also stars. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson (#120). Original airdate 5/5/2019.

MONDAY, MAY 6

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Nip/Stuck” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

WHAT WOULD RAY DO? — With Constantine (Matt Ryan) missing, the Legends struggle to find a way to track him. When Sara (Caity Lotz) hesitates to make a tough call, Rory (Dominic Purcell) steps up creating a wedge in the team. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) gives Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) the responsibility of handling the Bureau performance reviews for all the Agents. Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Nick Zano, Maisie Richarson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Ramona Young also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#414). Original airdate 5/6/2019.

ARROW

“Living Proof” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

OLIVER IS PUT TO THE TEST — Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself in a precarious position. SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Sarah Tarkoff (#721). Original airdate 5/6/2019.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

THE FLASH

“The Girl With The Red Lightning” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

CICADA II MAKES HER MOVE – Team Flash is on high alert after Cicada II (guest star Sarah Carter) threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound (#521). Original airdate 5/7/2019.

THE 100

“Red Sun Rising” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SURVIVAL – The team on the ground flights to survive the threat they face on the new planet. Meanwhile, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) must join forces with an unlikely ally to save everyone on board the Mothership. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Alex Kalymnios and written by Jeff Vlaming (#602). Original airdate 5/7/2019.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty-Six: The Dark Secret of Harvest House” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED — Veronica (Camila Mendes) turns to Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) and Archie (KJ Apa) for help after uncovering a secret that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) had been keeping from her. Betty (Lili Reinhart) raises questions after witnessing some strange activities at The Farm. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself one step closer to uncovering the Gargoyle King’s identity. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers & James DeWille (#321). Original airdate 5/8/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Eighty-Eight” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

Program information TBA

THURSDAY, MAY 9

IZOMBIE

“Dead Lift”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver), on fitness guru brains, and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) continue investigating a murder with no body and no evidence. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) approaches councilman Zed (guest star Kareen Abdul-Jabbar) with a request but doesn’t get the answer she was hoping for. Lastly, Liv surprises Major (Robert Buckley) with a thoughtful gesture just when he needs it the most. Rahul Kohli, David Anders and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Philip Hoover & Jacob Farmer (#402). Original airdate 5/9/2018.

IN THE DARK

“Tyson” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

ROCK BOTTOM — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), unable to deal with things, begins to push everyone away, including Max (Casey Diedrick). Meanwhile, Murphy and Jess (Brooke Markham) have a heart-to-heart. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Morgan Krantz, Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana also star. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by David Babcock (#106). Original airdate 5/9/2019.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

DYNASTY

“New Lady In Town” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

MAMA’S HOME – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) team up to exact revenge against Adam, who’s been sabotaging Fallon’s business and personal endeavors. Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) recovery from a mysterious illness is complicated by the arrival of a potent figure from his past — his mother, Dominique (Michael Michele). Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star. The episode was written by David Israel and directed by Elodie Keene (#220). Original airdate 5/10/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 8” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

EXTRA COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#612). Original airdate 6/4/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 6” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

ADVENTUROUS COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#601). Original airdate 8/20/2018.