Watch: Virginia home security camera captures large bird poach fish from pond

Posted 1:55 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:06PM, May 3, 2019

LEESBURG, Va. - Home security cameras capture all sorts of things but this time it was a fish's unlucky day.

A large bird, which looked to be a Heron, was caught on a Ring camera poaching a fish from a backyard in Leesburg.

The camera alerted a homeowner that there was motion in their yard and sure enough the bird was looking for a snack in a small pond.

The homeowner set off the alarm in hopes that it would scare the bird away and save their fish, a Ring spokesperson said. The bird appears to not be phased and snatches a bright orange fish before walking away.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.