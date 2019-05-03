Watch: Virginia home security camera captures large bird poach fish from pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEESBURG, Va. - Home security cameras capture all sorts of things but this time it was a fish's unlucky day.

A large bird, which looked to be a Heron, was caught on a Ring camera poaching a fish from a backyard in Leesburg.

The camera alerted a homeowner that there was motion in their yard and sure enough the bird was looking for a snack in a small pond.

The homeowner set off the alarm in hopes that it would scare the bird away and save their fish, a Ring spokesperson said. The bird appears to not be phased and snatches a bright orange fish before walking away.