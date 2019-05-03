Virginia State Police investigating early-morning shooting on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspect vehicle that was involved in a shooting on I-64 in Hampton early Friday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., a red Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on I-64 east of Armistead Avenue when the driver became engaged with another vehicle. Shots were fired at the people in the red Dodge.

The female passenger in the back seat suffered non-life-threatening injuries and left the scene to take herself to Riverside Hospital in Newport News to get medical attention.

Based on the information gathered during the ongoing investigation, State Police say the suspect vehicle may be a white sedan or a white station wagon-style vehicle.

The interstate was briefly shut down while authorities searched for evidence.

If you were in the area of I-64 eastbound in Hampton around the time of the shooting and may have information on the crime or identification of a suspect or suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or dial #77 on a cellphone. You may also email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

