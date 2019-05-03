Tractor trailer overturns in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A tractor trailer overturned on Route 58 at the on-ramp of Pruden Boulevard/Route 60 eastbound Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call around 1:51 p.m. The trailer was loaded with siding, and the load remained intact during the crash.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the adult male driver emergency medical assessment. He did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Public Works crews also responded to the scene.

Route 58 eastbound was closed at the off-ramp until the tractor trailer was turned upright but has since reopened.

The scene was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.