Tidewater Comicon returns to Virginia Beach in May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Big fan of comics and superheroes?

Well if so, then you will want to head to the Tidewater Comicon May 18-19 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Khary Payton, Nafessa Williams, Mick Foley and Dante Basco are some of the actors, actresses and entertainers that will be there for fans to interact with.

Tidewater Comicon will run Saturday, May 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 19, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WGNT and News 3 are a proud sponsor of this event and will be there, so stop by and say hey!

