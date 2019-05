Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink checks in with Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion's first ever NFL Draft pick, on his first day of New York Giants minicamp. Plus, what Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins hopes to prove to the NFL teams that passed on him in last week's Draft.

Also, Mitch Brown features the Norfolk State softball team - a squad enjoying a remarkable turnaround and historic season.