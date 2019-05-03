Seasonal flights looks to bring vacationers to OBX from East Coast cities

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – With summer nearing and the Outer Banks looking to become busier and more congested, Ultimate Air Shuttle is giving vacationers to the coast of North Carolina another travel option.

The corporate and private charter service based in Ohio says that it will start offering flights to Currituck County Regional Airport (ONX) from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT); Washington, D.C. (via Manassas, Virginia, (HEF)); and, New York City and Philadelphia (via Morristown, New Jersey (MMU), utilizing the Currituck County’s airport as the local air transportation hub.

The flights will run Saturdays and Sundays starting May 18 until September 14. The planes will between 19 to 30 seats per plane and provide two round-trip flights per weekend day.

“It’s always been an assumption that you can’t get to the Outer Banks unless you drive,” said Vickers. “Dealing with traffic congestion can add hours to your trip; but, it’s historically been the only option available,” said Larry Vickers, CEO of SouthStar Associates, a group that does aviation consulting.

Both Ultimate Air Shuttle and SouthStar Associates decided to provide flights out of the three airport locations based on information and discussion they had with Twiddy & Company.

Also, Ultimate Air Shuttle is partnering with Outer Banks Airlines, which will allow for connecting flights from the Currituck airport to any one of the four private airports on the Outer Banks, according to Currituck Economic Development.

The partnership will also allow for Ultimate Air Shuttle to extend its service to Dare County Regional Airport (Manteo), Pine Island Airport (Corolla), First Flight Airstrip at Wright Brothers Memorial (Kill Devil Hills), Billy Mitchell Airport (Frisco/Hatteras) and Ocracoke Island Airport (Ocracoke).

“I’m thrilled that Ultimate Air Shuttle has scheduled charter flights into Currituck’s ONX airport,” said Larry Lombardi. “Their decision reaffirms the understanding that our first-rate airport facilities are central to the future success and development of Currituck County.”

You can make reservations for seasonal flights from Ultimate Air Shuttle here. Or by calling 1-800-437-3931.