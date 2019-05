Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 501st Legion is an all-volunteer charity organization with a love for all things Star Wars.

As we prepare for "May the Fourth," or Star Wars day, Darth Vader, a Storm Trooper and a ShoreTrooper for a look at the good work done by these "bad guys."

For more information on the 501st Legion here in Virginia, visit www.garrisontyranus.com.