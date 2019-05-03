× Police: Bullets found in Norfolk Middle School bathroom

NORFOLK, Va.- The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after bullets were found at a local Middle School, and parents are notified by the Principal.

Police tell News 3 last week they were informed of an Azalea Garden Middle Schooler starting a rumor about running away, but that student was spoken to.

Parents then received this message from the Azalea Garden Middle School Principal on Thursday :

This is Principal Kirk of Azalea Gardens Middle School . The purpose of my call is to inform you that ammunition was found on a bathroom floor today, 5/2/2019. Our security team was notified and a search was conducted to ensure our students and staff were safe. No weapon was found during the search. At this time, this remains an active investigation in collaboration with Norfolk Police Department. Upon completion of the investigation, the responsible party will face appropriate disciplinary action. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all of our students.

Norfolk Police said the investigation is ongoing at this point and they have not yet filed any charges.