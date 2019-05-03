ODU men’s hoops guard Justice Kithcart to transfer out of program

NORFOLK, Va. – Another piece from Old Dominion’s basketball backcourt is bolting.

Justice Kithcart, a key piece off the Monarchs bench is transferring from the program, he announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Kithcart, a transfer from Pittsburgh, appeared in 29 games for ODU during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 5.4 points per game in nearly 15 minutes of action per contest. He was second on the team in three-point shooting, hitting 39% of his long distance shots during the season.

The Monarchs lost Ahmad Caver, B.J. Stith, and Elbert Robinson to graduation this offseason. On Wednesday, head coach Jeff Jones announced the additions of Malik Curry, a junior college transfer, and incoming freshman Jaylin Hunter.