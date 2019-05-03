Kick off your weekend at First Fridays on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. – If you are looking for a FREE way to get your weekend party started, the Downtown Norfolk Council has your ticket.

First Fridays continues this month after being rained out in April. It’s a big block party featuring, music, drinks and fun.

Friday’s event runs from 5-8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Granby and College Place.

Tonight’s concert details:

  • Headliner – Kat Wright – Plenty of soul in this gritty and emotive rock and roll performer who is described as “Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.”
  • Opener – Del Florida – A D.C. band featuring amorphic dream pop that has opened for indie rock group TOPS.

A few roads will be closed for the event from 3-10 p.m. Granby is closed from West Tazewell Street to West Freemason, as well as Westbound College Place from Granby to Boush Street.

Downtown Norfolk Council is also offering a bit of an incentive for cyclists. Ride on down to the event and park in the councils bike area and you will receive a free ticket to the beer tent.

